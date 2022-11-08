Cardinals headed to Aurora for playoff semifinals Friday

A 2022 Nebraska State Playoff battle between the #4 and #5 seeded teams. Billed by many as the best quarterfinal matchup in Class C1.

There was much anticipation of a postseason nail-biter, but at the final whistle the scoreboard gave proof of domination by one side.

Boone Central 41, Ashland-Greenwood 15.

The Cardinals will be headed to undefeated Aurora for the semifinal game this Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. See more in the Sports tab on this website.

Complete story by Joe Flanagan in the Nov. 9 Albion News/BC Tribune, and Petersburg Press