Cedar Rapids State Bank opens Petersburg location

November 8, 2022
ohn Morrow, l., president and CEO of Cedar Rapids State Bank, with Petersburg branch staff members (l.-r.) Angie Simons, Ev Stokes, Angie Koch, Kay Preister and Ross Knott.
Cedar Rapids State Bank has announced the official opening of their Petersburg Branch location.
This will be the bank’s second location in Boone County and third overall branch. Construction has been underway since fall of 2021.
“Our bank strives to support its communities with exceptional customer service and economic development,” said John Morrow, president and CEO.
The hours of bank operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. The Petersburg Branch team includes Ross Knott, Angie Simons, Ev Stokes, Kay Preister and Angie Koch.
Exterior view of Cedar Rapids State Bank, Petersburg branch.