Cedar Rapids State Bank opens Petersburg location

Cedar Rapids State Bank has announced the official opening of their Petersburg Branch location.This will be the bank’s second location in Boone County and third overall branch. Construction has been underway since fall of 2021.“Our bank strives to support its communities with exceptional customer service and economic development,” said John Morrow, president and CEO.The hours of bank operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. The Petersburg Branch team includes Ross Knott, Angie Simons, Ev Stokes, Kay Preister and Angie Koch.