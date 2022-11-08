Special activities set for NG Yuletide Fest on Dec. 2

A variety of special activities will be in store for Yuletide Fest at Newman Grove on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Downtown businesses will be open from 4 to 7 p.m., as well as the Community Center and vendor booths.

Caroling in the street is planned from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and the Mule Train will be running for children from 4:30 to 6:45.

Additional activities will include carriage rides from the Citizens State Bank, a scavenger hunt starting at the city library, and extra large board games on Main Street.

Santa will be visiting with children at the Newman Grove Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.