Trees are planted along Boone County Trail

New trees were planted Monday, Nov. 7, along the western segment of the Boone County Trail at the fairgrounds.

Larry Bird, chairman of the Friends of the Trail Committee, said this planting includes three evergreen varieties – white pine, Ponderosa pine and Black Hills spruce, as well as hardwood varieties burr oak, Ohio Buckeye, shagbark hickory and white oak. A total of 50 trees were planted by Great Plains Nursery of Weston, NE, along with mesh guards for the hardwoods to prevent damage by rabbits.

Total cost of the project is about $6,000, and funds were raised through Boone County Big Give donations.