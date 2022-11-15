Marine Corps Birthday Party held here Nov. 10

Albion Veterans Club hosted a ceremony honoring the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday evening, Nov. 10.Darrell Choat conducted the ceremony, which included a brief history of the Marine Corps, a video and commendation messages. The Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775 by the First Continental Congress.TraditionBy tradition, the first slice of cake is given to the oldest Marine present, who in turn hands it off to the youngest Marine present, symbolizing the old and experienced Marines passing their knowledge to the new generation of Marines.Gale Carder of Albion, who was born in 1929, served in the Korean War era. Receiving the piece of cake next was the youngest Marine present, Jared Kemper of Genoa.