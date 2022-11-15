Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
Aaron graduated from Newman Grove High School, and joined the Army shortly before 9/11.
