NG School Board considers pay for drivers

Newman Grove School Board on Monday night discussed pay levels both bus drivers and coaches who drive participants to and from practices in Albion.

Superintendent Josh Warren said he has been researching bus driver wages, and those wages at surrounding schools range from $40 up to $70 per hour.

Newman Grove bus driver pay is currently below those levels.

The board discussed the wages and determined there will be an increase to be determined later. The district is in need of driving help, so advertising for drivers will begin as soon as possible.

The board is considering an increase both for this year and when the new budget is considered for next year.