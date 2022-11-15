St. Edward goes ‘all out’ for Veterans Day

Veterans Day was a very active day in St. Edward, with a morning program saluting all veterans at the school gym, and an afternoon walk to increase awareness of the challenges facing veterans once they return home.Guest speaker at the morning program was Blake Trombley of Albion, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.In the afternoon, K-12 students and staff attended a program by Jason Hanner, a U.S. Navy veteran who represents the Walk for Veterans organization.They participated in a one-mile walk through the community to call attention to the challenges faced by returning veterans.