St. Edward goes ‘all out’ for Veterans Day
Guest speaker at the morning program was Blake Trombley of Albion, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.
In the afternoon, K-12 students and staff attended a program by Jason Hanner, a U.S. Navy veteran who represents the Walk for Veterans organization.
They participated in a one-mile walk through the community to call attention to the challenges faced by returning veterans.
Complete story in the Nov. 16 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-edition.