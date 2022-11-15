Veterans Day speaker: ‘Become your own hero’

Recounting her experience in the military, Boone Central alumnus Alexa (Nelson) Lee had a special message for the young people in her audience:“Become your own hero, and live a life that makes YOU proud,” she said. “Once you do that, you can become anything you want, but most importantly, you become unstopable!”The program included announcement of the top three winners in both the Voice of Democracy Contest and Patriot’s Pen Contest, sponsored by the VFW.Top three in the local VOD contest were Dylan Baugartner, first; Graham Kahlandt, second, and Harrison Kuta, third.Winners of the Patriot’s Pen Contest for middle school students (sixth through eighth grades) were Cali Stokes and Bethany Preister, tied for first place; Sienna Borer, second, and Ashlynn Naber, third.