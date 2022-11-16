Big Give projects to be featured next week

A record number of 30 organizations are participating in the annual Boone County Big Give, scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, 2022.

Projects planned by those organizations will be featured in the Nov. 23 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, which will go out to all Boone County postal patrons that day.

Donors can give either online or in-person to the organization and project of their choice. Watch for a special insert in the AN/BCT print edition for details!