Citizens State Bank and its employees expressed appreciation to all first responder volunteers with a steak dinner on Thursday evening, Nov.3, at the Newman Grove Fire Station. All fire and rescue squad members, and rural fire board members were invited.Bank staff members on hand to serve were Dennis McCloud, Connie Rankin, Stacie Temme and Susan King Nielsen.Newman Grove Lions Club members grilling the steaks for all volunteers were Gene Wissenburg, Ray Flood, Randy Benson and Tim Rossow.