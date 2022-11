Fresh from a third place finish at the Mid-State Conference Tournament, the Boone Central one-act play team is gearing up for its upcoming district contest and a public performance on Dec. 4.The Boone Central troupe is performing the comedy play “Charleston” by Tim Kelly this season.It is a play full of comical gangsters, con artists, and the fire of the 1920s.The troupe will perform at districts in West Point on Tuesday, Dec. 29.The public performance will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.