Light Parade, other events to kick off Christmas season

Most people are aware of the annual Holiday Light parade in downtown Albion on Thursday night, Dec. 1, but there is much more going on in the community throughout that week.

Key dates this year are Thursday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Local businesses have been decorating for the holidays, and shoppers will have opportunities for savings during several of the events.

Window Decorating

Businesses have been asked to decorate their windows in a Christmas song theme of their choice, and customers will be invited to guess the themes and judge the windows during the season.

Residential Lighting Contest

The Chamber is also co-sponsoring a residential lighting contest in combination with Loup Public Power District. Houses will be judged Dec. 15, with first and second place prizes of $100 and $50 discounted from their electric bills.

‘Shop Local’ Drawings

Registrations for a special prize drawing is underway at participating businesses. Customers are eligible to sign up with each purchase for a grand drawing on Dec. 15, and one lucky winner will receive hundreds of dollars in Chamber Bucks.

Complete list of holiday events in the Nov. 23 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.