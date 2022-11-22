Petersburg Legion Post 334 will be celebrating its 100th year on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Social hour/playing cards will begin at 3 p.m. A fish fry will be held from 4-7 p.m., followed by a program with memories, music, photos and cake,
A guest will be Jim Temme who will be providing a special song. Pam Sondag will be sharing memories.
Petersburg Legion to mark 100 years
