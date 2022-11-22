St. Edward one-act team stages comedy

St. Edward High School one-act play team is staging a comedy, “The Paper Bag Bandit Strikes Again” A/K/A “Behind the Cheap Mask” by Robert Swift. Acting in a scene above are (l.-r.) Isaac Roberts, behind the bar, Grace Tibor, Payton Fitchner and Jerel Matchett.

The team performed at Schuyler on Nov. 11, and gave a public performance in the St. Edward Gym last Wednesday, Nov. 16. They competed in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament at Central City on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Miranda Matchett is head coach and Tami Texley is assistant.