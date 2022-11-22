Thieman retires after 50 years on PIDC board

During the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation’s annual election of officers and board reappointments, Hank Thieman, a charter member of the organization, announced he would not accept reappointment to the board.Thieman who has served on the board for 50 years in a variety of positions stated, “It’s with a heavy heart that I will leave the board, but with gratitude and appreciation for the faith placed in me during all my years as a member. Our success comes through the efforts of all those who took their time, energy and sometimes money to help make Petersburg the “Family, Friendly Community” we live in today.”After 50 years, Hank has seen the organization grow to become a real asset to the Petersburg community.