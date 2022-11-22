Turkey Trot set Thanksgiving Day

If you like to start Thanksgiving Day with some exercise, the Albion “Turkey Trot” is for you.
The annual trot is a run/walk that starts and ends at the downtown mini-park. Participants are invited to dress in Thanksgiving themed outfits and/or bring pets on a leash for the run.
Trophies will be awarded in the various age divisions.
The trot usually attracts 60 to 70 participants.
