Turkey Trot set Thanksgiving Day

If you like to start Thanksgiving Day with some exercise, the Albion “Turkey Trot” is for you.

The annual trot is a run/walk that starts and ends at the downtown mini-park. Participants are invited to dress in Thanksgiving themed outfits and/or bring pets on a leash for the run.

Trophies will be awarded in the various age divisions.

The trot usually attracts 60 to 70 participants.