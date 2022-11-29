Come eat, learn and enjoy pickle ball and weight room demonstrations at The Village Campus on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Your donation gets you a meal ticket.
The Big Give event is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Foundation, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Village Park Board. They will be sharing information about their projects.
Village Campus to host Big Give event Dec. 3
