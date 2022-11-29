Petersburg Press

Village Campus to host Big Give event Dec. 3

November 29, 2022
Come eat, learn and enjoy pickle ball and weight room demonstrations at The Village Campus on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Your donation gets you a meal ticket.
The Big Give event is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Foundation, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Village Park Board. They will be sharing information about their projects.