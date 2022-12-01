Boone Central School Board names finalists for superintendent post

After a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Boone Central School Board named five finalist candidates to fill the superintendent’s position in the 2023-24 school year.

The finalists will be interviewed in special meetings next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6.

Finalist candidates are:

– Derek Ippensen, high school principal at Norfolk Public Schools;

– Chris Lecher, superintendent at Franklin Public Schools;

– Chris Look, superintendent at Crofton Community Schools;

– Tammy Schaefer, PreK–5 principal and special education director at Cross County Community Schools;

– Jeff Schwartz, high school principal at Boone Central Public Schools.

A total of 11 applications were received.

“We feel we have a good group of applicants and look forward to hearing from each of them next week,” said Tim Stopak, board president.

“Following the interviews, we will identify our top candidate and enter into negotiations with that individual.”