St. Edward wins district one-act play championship

St. Edward High School’s one-act play team won the championship in the District D1-3 Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Central City.JThe St. Edward troupe presented a comedy, “The Paper Bag Bandit Rides Again” by Robert Swift. They were among eight competing teams.St. Edward will compete in the Sate One-Act championships next Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Their performance is set for 2:15 p.m.Other teams and their placings in the district meet were:– Palmer, second with “The Baddest Angel Band.”– Riverside, third with “The Struggles.”– Osceola, fourth with “Long Before Wendy . . ”– High Plains Community, fifth with “Captain Bree, Scourge of the Sea.”– Central Valley, sixth with “Xanadu.”– Sargent, seventh with “Bayou.– Humphrey High, eighth place with “The Mold that would be King.”