St. Edward wins district one-act play championship
The St. Edward troupe presented a comedy, “The Paper Bag Bandit Rides Again” by Robert Swift. They were among eight competing teams.
St. Edward will compete in the Sate One-Act championships next Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Their performance is set for 2:15 p.m.
Other teams and their placings in the district meet were:
– Palmer, second with “The Baddest Angel Band.”
– Riverside, third with “The Struggles.”
– Osceola, fourth with “Long Before Wendy . . ”
– High Plains Community, fifth with “Captain Bree, Scourge of the Sea.”
– Central Valley, sixth with “Xanadu.”
– Sargent, seventh with “Bayou.
– Humphrey High, eighth place with “The Mold that would be King.”