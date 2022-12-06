Area school holiday concerts start this week

‘Tis the season for school Christmas concerts, and those will be starting this week.

St. Edward’s K-12 Holiday Program will be Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the school gym.

Boone Central High School’s Holiday Program is set for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

Riverside’s Holiday Program will be Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Rapids Gym.

Boone Central Middle School will perform their Holiday Program on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

The Boone Central Elementary Program is set for Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

St. Michael’s School Christmas Program will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in St. Michael’s Church.