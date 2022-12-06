Boone County Big Give total tops $228,000

The totals are still climbing. Preliminary total for the 2022 Boone County Big Give had topped $228,000, including sponsor funds, by Tuesday morning, Dec. 6.

The grand total was expected to increase further as tabulations continue this week. The Big Give ran from Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Boone County residents and many others with ties to the county joined together to support 30 local charitable causes.

Total in gifts early Tuesday was $193,654, with a number of late gifts left to be tabulated. When sponsor funds of $35,000 were added, the total reached $228,654.

The Big Give has raised more than $2 million for Boone County projects over the past nine years.

Topping the leader board was the Boone County Foundation Fund at $47,466. The foundation is conducting a “Give Boldly to Boone County” challenge grant campaign this year to assist organizations and projects throughout the county.

Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center again had strong support and ranked second on the leader board with $19,980. The funds will be used to furnish and equip the facility’s multi-purpose room.

