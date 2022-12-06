Honholdt, Schroeder are new to GSS-Albion leadership team

Shalynne Hohnholt and Rhiannon Schroeder are the two newest members of the leadership team at Good Samaritan Society – Albion.Together with Administrator Gina Rankin and others, they are counted on to make key decisions involving the facility, its staff and clients.“I am excited to have Shalynne and Rhiannon join our team!,” said Rankin. “They both bring exceptional knowledge and experience to our campus.”Shalynne, a native of Albion, joined GSS-Albion in mid-October 2022 as Director of Nursing.Rhiannon Schroeder is the Social Services Director at GSS-Albion and began her new duties on Oct. 6, 2022. She is also a Boone County native who attended school at Albion and Petersburg. She has been in long term care for 23 years, starting as a Certified Nursing and Medication Assistant (CNA/CMA).As Social Services Director, Rhiannon’s main role is to serve as an advocate for clients.“I want them to have the best quality of life possible, whether that is at home, here at our facility, or at another facility,” she said.