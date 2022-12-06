New Emergency Room in use at Boone Co. Health Center

After several months of renovations, the Boone County Health Center Emergency Room has a new look.

This is Phase 1 of the emergency room remodel, which includes a large trauma bay, a separate treatment room, and a negative air pressure (isolation) room to treat respiratory illness.

The new facilities were open and operating in the northeast corner of the hospital by Monday evening, Nov. 28. The ER Department had used temporary facilities for several months while Beckenhauer Construction was completing the renovations.

As soon as the go-ahead was given to make the move, health center staff members were working to set up the new facilities. The maintenance staff, headed by Geoff McGill, facility director, played a key role in the move, along with the ER staff and others.

“The ER was never down,” said Emergency Room Director Tara Leetch. “We had many people involved in getting the new area set up and running.

