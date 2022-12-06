Olson to retire as St. Edward Police Chief

St. Edward’s longtime Police Chief Monty Olson submitted a letter of resignation to the council Monday night.

Olson will be leaving the position on Dec. 30, 2022 after more than 20 years of service.

After accepting the resignation, the council opened a discussion with Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson on a possible law enforcement contract with the Sheriff’s office.

Johnson submitted an initial proposal to start contracted law enforcement as soon as Jan. 1, 2023. Under the initial proposal, the county would provide contract coverage in St. Edward for 20 to 30 hours per week at an annual cost to the city of $80,000.

This would begin as a one-year agreement. After one year, either party could withdraw from the agreement 60 days after providing written notice.

