Petersburg Legion celebrates 100 years

A large crowd was on hand Sunday evening, Dec. 4, to celebrate the Petersburg American Legion Post 334’s 100th anniversary. All present began the evenings program with the Pledge of Allegiance.Special guest Vietnam veteran Jim Temme, who led the group in singing “God Bless America.”Post Commander Pat Cleveland welcomed those present and shared some thoughts about Post 334’s 100 years.The Petersburg Post was established on Oct. 4, 1922 with 15 charter members.The American Legion was formed in 1919 following WWI when weary troops came home and had time to think about what to do to honor their comrades. They envisioned a different form of association nationwide to reintegrate into their hometowns while remaining connected to their comrades. The association took part in free health care and created hundreds of jobs. The women’s National Legion Auxiliary was sanctioned in 1920 to assist Legion members. Recently, the association has added the Sons of the American Legion to the association.