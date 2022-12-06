Special events open Christmas season in Albion

Christmas holiday season 2022 was off to a great start in Albion with the annual Customer Appreciation Day and Light Parade on Dec. 1, followed by Super Shopping Saturday and the Mistletoe Market on Dec. 3.

The Holiday Light Parade featured more than 40 entries this year. There were also pop-up shops and Reason for the Season on Thursday evening.

Super Shopping Saturday and the Mistletoe Market were featured events on Saturday, with additional vendors at the KC Hall.

Santa Claus was visiting with children and stopping in at local businesses.

Jim and Deloris McMillan were providing horse and buggy rides throughout the event.

These events and more brought many people to downtown Albion.