Yuletide Fest goes on despite blustery winds

Despite the cold north wind last Friday, Dec. 4, many Newman Grove area residents celebrated the start of the Christmas season at the annual Yuletide Fest that evening.

A large group of students were caroling in local businesses starting at 4:30 p.m., and the “mule train” was giving rides to bundled up children.

The big attraction was Santa Claus. He arrived aboard the Newman Grove fire truck and visited with nearly 150 children during a two-hour span at the Community Center throughout the evening.

The Newman Grove FCCLA and Skills USA team were on hand providing hot cocoa and apple cider as a fund-raiser

Many vendors were available at the Community Center, Southside Lounge and the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Other attractions included large board games and carriage rides from the Citizens State Bank.

Most downtown businesses were open well into the evening, and many were offering refreshments, door prizes or drawings.