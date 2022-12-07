School Board selects Principal Jeff Schwartz as new superintendent

After interviews with five candidates Monday and Tuesday, the Boone Central School Board announced that Jeff Schwartz, Boone Central high school principal, will be the school district’s new superintendent starting next summer. The board’s selection was announced Wednesday by Board President Tim Stopak.

Schwartz has been the high school principal since last July, taking over the position formerly held by interim high school principal George Loofe. Schwartz, his wife Katie, and their four sons, Carter, Harvey, Henrik and Cameron, live in Albion.

His hiring as superintendent means the high school principal position will need to be filled for 2022-23.

Schwartz was born and raised in the small town of Alma in south central Nebraska near the Harlan County Reservoir. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, his first teaching job was at Riverside Public Schools. He also served as assistant principal there for two years.

Schwartz comes to Boone Central from Axtell, where he served as K-12 principal for the past four years.

Other finalists interviewed Dec. 5 and 6 were Derek Ippensen, high school principal at Norfolk Public Schools; Chris Lecher, superintendent at Franklin Public Schools; Chris Look, superintendent at Crofton Community Schools, and Tammy Schaefer, PreK–5 principal and Special Education director at Cross County Community Schools;