Albion will host Tour de Nebraska in June

Albion will be one of two overnight host communities for the Tour de Nebraska bicycle tour on June 21 and 22, 2023.

Registration is now open for the 35th annual Tour de Nebraska that will take cyclists on a 250-mile loop route through east central Nebraska, June 20-25, 2023.

“Tour de Nebraska is a perfect multi-day tour for first-time tourists to seasoned veterans,” said Charlie Schilling, Tour de Nebraska (TDN) director. “Our adventure is all about experiencing beautiful rural Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle.”

The noncompetitive loop tour will start and end in Columbus, and roll on to overnights at Albion (Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22), Norfolk (Friday and Saturday, June 23-24) and back to Columbus on Sunday, June 25.