Boone Central Board salutes retiring president

Boone Central School Board approved their negotiated agreement with the district’s teaching staff and ratified a contract with the new superintendent of schools on Monday night.It was the final regular meeting for Board President Tim Stopak, who will be stepping down in January after eight years of service.During the recognition portion of the meeting, board members and administrators saluted Stopak for his leadership through the challenges of major construction, relocation of the middle school and administrative changes.In turn, Stopak thanked his fellow board members for their patience and leadership in bringing the district to its current level.“I believe the district is in a better place now than when I started,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve with you.”Interim Superintendent Bill Kuester presented Stopak with a plaque in recognition of his service.