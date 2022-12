The former Raymond P. Medlin office building at 418 West Main, Albion, was sold at auction Nov. 18.

Above, Fern Medlin, widow of Ray Medlin and trustee, with the buyer Sharon Baker, who plans to move her No Worries Insurance into the handicapped accessible building.

The building was built in 1975 and was the Medlins’ office until Ray’s death in 2014.