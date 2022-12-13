Santa arrived in Petersburg last Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Werner Hall. There were many children waiting for his visit.
Above (l.-r.) Paige, Sadie, Nolan and Maggie Petsche were among the youngsters greeting Santa.
Committee members felt it was a good crowd, but possibly down a little from last year.
Before Santa’s arrival, children took part in in a variety of craft projects.
The St. John’s Altar Society held a bake sale in conjunction with Santa’s visit.
Local kids were ‘all smiles’ for Santa
