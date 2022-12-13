Newman Grove’s Shell Creek and Zion Lutheran Churches presented their annual Live Nativity on Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church and again on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.
The musical presentation featured the life story of Jesus, and included a large cast and several live animals.
Newman Grove churches host Live Nativity
