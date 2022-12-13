Santa was making the rounds this week

Santa Claus and his helpers were showing up at many locations around Boone County earlier this month.

The Jolly Old Elf arrived by fire truck to visit with kids in St. Edwards on Saturday, Dec. 3.

He was back for “Santa Day” at Kayton International on Dec. 7, and appeared at Petersburg’s Santa Day last Saturday, Dec. 10.

Above, Santa attended a brunch at Albion Country Club on Sunday, Dec. 11, where he visited with three-year-old Booker Stagemeyer and many other youngsters.