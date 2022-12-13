Slick conditions contribute to area accidents

Slick conditions on area roadways, due to freezing rain and fog, contributed to accidents in the Albion area last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, two pickups collided at the intersection of 210th Street and 270th Aveue. The vehicles were estimated as total losses, and one of the drivers was transported by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.

On Friday, a concrete mixer truck (above) slid on an icy street, and the rear of the truck hit a vehicle that was parked on the lot at Schalk Auto, Inc. in Albion. Photo by Chrissy Rasmussen.

