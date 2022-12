Cornerstone Bank of Albion this week donated the proceeds of $348 from its “Cup of Joy” event on Dec. 1 to the Albion Area Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series.

New Cornerstone employees (l.-r.) Jessica Getzfred and Isaac Potmesil present the check to Jennifer Walters, AAAC director (right).

The bank donated $3 for every cup of coffee purchased from the Pour Horse coffee trailer during the Holiday Light parade on Dec. 1.