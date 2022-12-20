Cedar Rapids State Bank holds grand opening for Petersburg branch

Officers and employees of the new Cedar Rapids State Bank, Petersburg branch, greeted many area residents at their Grand Opening and Christmas Open House last Thursday, Dec. 15.

Above, lunch guests used the board meeting room for seating during the lunch. Refreshments were served throughout the day.

Plans for the new branch were announced in August of last year, and construction took about a year to complete.

Ross Knott is the vice president and branch manager. The staff includes Angie Simons, Ev Stokes, Kay Preister and Angie Koch.