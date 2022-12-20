Dr. Mara Siefer-Thiessen joins Town & Country Vet Clinic

A new veterinarian, Mara Seifer-Thiessen, DVM, has joined the Town & Country Veterinary Clinic practice.

She is working with both large and small animals out of all three clinics at Albion, Elgin and St. Edward.

Dr. Thiessen joined Dr. Jeremy Young and Dr. Lance Dahlquist in the practice effective Nov. 15.

“I’m excited to come back to small towns and work with a variety of animals,” she said.

She grew up working with cattle and horses on a ranch near the small town of Tryon in western Nebraska. She helped her dad and grandpa from an early age, and decided at age nine that she wanted to become a veterinarian.

