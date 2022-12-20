LEGO build day at library honors memory of Eli Porter

Lego© building projects were among Eli Porter’s favorite activities. So, to honor Eli’s memory, about 50 area children and adults gathered at the Albion Public Library on Dec. 3 to take part in LEGO© build projects in Eli’s memory. Among the participants were (above, l.-r.) Skylar Porter, Xander Wright and Tate Porter.

Eli was a regular participant in LEGO© Library events and also an avid reader. He passed away unexpectedly at age nine in March of 2021. “We wanted to do something special in memory of him,” said Staci Wright, library director. “Eli will Always Be With Us!”