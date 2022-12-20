St. Edward FFA, the St. Edward Community Club and Loup Public Power District sponsored the annual community residential lighting contest in St. Edward this month. Winners were announced last week.
The home of Chuck and Julie Long (above) received first place.
Second place went to the home of Marc and Tori Reardon, while third place was awarded to Tyler and Kenna Gray.
St. Edward holiday lighting winners told
