Weather service predicts dangerous wind chills this week

National Weather Service issued bulletins both Monday and Tuesday notifying eastern Nebraska residents of expected “dangerously cold” wind chills extending from midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 21, through 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 45 degrees below zero. during this Winter Storm Watch.

Blizzard conditions are possible in some areas, with total snow accumulations of four to seven inches.

Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour. Winds this cold could cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Counties included in this early advisory were Boone, Antelope, Madison and Platte.