Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for early January at both St. Edward and Albion.

The St. Edward blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street.

The Albion blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn Event Center, 2588 Nebraska Highway 14.