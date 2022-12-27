Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group

Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.A kickoff retreat was held Oct. 21 at NHCA’s office in Lincoln. During the retreat, each member of Class V was paired with a mentor who previously completed the program. The mentors will provide guidance and encouragement throughout the year.