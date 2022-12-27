Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group

Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
A kickoff retreat was held Oct. 21 at NHCA’s office in Lincoln. During the retreat, each member of Class V was paired with a mentor who previously completed the program. The mentors will provide guidance and encouragement throughout the year.