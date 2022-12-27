Petersburg Press office to move

The Petersburg Press office will be moving from its current office at 123 Main to a new location at the PERCH office complex at the corner of Highway 14 and Main Street.

There will be ample parking for customers, and residents are encouraged to stop in during office hours.

The current phone number, 402-386-5384, and email, ppress@gpcom.net, will remain the same.

A small increase in the newspaper subscription rate is also being announced this week.