After bitter cold plunged Petersburg and much of the Great Plains into a deep freeze Dec. 21 through 24, a warming trend is now underway.
The warming trend began Christmas Day and strengthened as the week progressed.
High temperatures in the 40s were expected Tuesday and continuing into the upcoming New Years weekend. Some snow showers were possible on Jan. 2, 2023.
Warming trend welcomed this week
