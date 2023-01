Boone County missed the heaviest snowfall from the winter storm Monday through Tuesday morning, Jan. 2-3.Instead, the area contended with freezing rain and a heavy coating of ice, followed by snow early Tuesday morning.Albion received .77 of an inch of precipitation as of Tuesday morning — most of that coming in the form of rain. Show total was less than four inches.Snowfall amounts were much higher further west in twons like O’Neill, Ainsworth and Ord, where the snow depth was 15 inches or more.