Boone Central High School will host its 77th annual Choral Clinic next Monday, Jan. 9, with the concert starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s Performance Gym.About 245 students from 12 area schools are registered for the clinic this year.Guest clinician will be Greg Woodin, associate choral director at Westside High School in Omaha, where he teaches or co-teaches five of the eight choirs as well as music theory, and serves as music director for Westside Theater’s annual musical.