In preparation for a January 26 public hearing, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District is beginning publication this week of its Proposed Groundwater management Rules and Regulations governing the full NRD area.

These regulations can be found on page 13 through 16 of this week’s Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.

All operators within the NRD are advised to read the proposed regulations and attend the public hearing on Jan. 26 starting at 4:05 p.m. at the LLNRD office in Ord.