Sen. Tom Briese outlines top issues for Legislative session

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion has always been a voice for limiting Nebraska property taxes, and this year will be no exception.

He made some progress last year in both protecting the $178 million in property tax relief already established by the Legislature, plus adding some to the pot through the state’s refundable income tax credit.

Briese said he wants to make further progress this year on bringing down property taxes.

In December of 2022, Briese was appointed by Governor-elect Jim Pillen to a new School Finance Reform Committee. He is one of two state senators named to the committee, along with school superintendents, board members and leaders from various education and agricultural groups.

“We’ve met three times, and have had constructive talks,” said Briese. “The topics and tone have been good. We’re discussing what we can have an impact on, and we’re developing a set of principles to pursue.”

